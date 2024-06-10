Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $1,032,400.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Williams sold 145,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $1,032,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,722.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Trading Down 4.3 %

ARDX stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business’s revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

