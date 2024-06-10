ARAW (ARAW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.96 Billion

ARAW (ARAW) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $70.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.99117742 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $89.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

