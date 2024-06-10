Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAOI
Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,559,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,716,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,010,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.