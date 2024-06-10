Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,559,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,716,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,010,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Articles

