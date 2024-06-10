Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,430,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,815,594,000 after buying an additional 5,331,439 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.89. 53,103,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,586,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

