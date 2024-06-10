Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 14,395.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple by 23,076.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,430,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,815,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,439 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.89. 53,103,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,586,152. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.38.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.