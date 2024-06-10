Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,689 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.27% of Apartment Income REIT worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIRC. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

AIRC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $38.74. 474,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

