Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AON were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,030,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 410.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,184,000 after acquiring an additional 526,353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AON by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,514,000 after acquiring an additional 290,936 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 61.5% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,387,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,568. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.71.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.