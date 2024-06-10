Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Sold by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Angi comprises approximately 1.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Angi worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Angi by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 186,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.95. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $78,947. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

