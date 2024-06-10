Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Acquires Shares of 279,000 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 279,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000. Healthpeak Properties makes up approximately 1.2% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DOC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,298. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

