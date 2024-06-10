Analyzing MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greenidge Generation and MDB Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00 MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.87%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and MDB Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -33.91% N/A -23.07% MDB Capital N/A -36.73% -31.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and MDB Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $70.39 million 0.37 -$29.51 million N/A N/A MDB Capital $5.99 million 59.60 -$6.97 million N/A N/A

MDB Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats MDB Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

