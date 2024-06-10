Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Viking (VIK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Viking (NYSE: VIK):

6/3/2024 – Viking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Viking is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Viking is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Viking is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Viking is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Viking is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Viking is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Viking is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Viking is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Viking is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

VIK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,078. Viking Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

