Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Price Target at C$127.09

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.09.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

PD stock opened at C$91.73 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$59.35 and a twelve month high of C$104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$85.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.73 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$527.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 9.2679426 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

