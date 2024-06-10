Analysts Set Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) PT at $24.00

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

