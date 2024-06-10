Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Amedisys worth $18,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 239.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after buying an additional 807,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 461,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,032,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,776,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.75. 272,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,725. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $97.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amedisys

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.