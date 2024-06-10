Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.5%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.46. 1,687,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,181,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

