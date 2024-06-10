AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 6,099 Shares

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,099 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $65,991.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,695,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,151 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $76,873.25.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,379 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $155,868.36.

On Monday, May 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,460 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $735,314.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,181 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $122,096.52.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.90. 13,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,566. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.