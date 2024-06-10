Allen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Allstate by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Allstate by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $165.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,280. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.90.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.