Allen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NOC traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,699. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.26 and its 200-day moving average is $463.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

