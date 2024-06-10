Allen Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Novartis comprises about 1.5% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.33. 849,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,961. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

