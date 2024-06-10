Allen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.21. 2,290,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,454. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

