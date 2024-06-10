Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Alight accounts for about 2.6% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alight were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALIT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.50. 1,940,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,867. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,865 shares of company stock worth $12,151,049 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

