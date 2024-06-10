Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 745,934 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.31. 9,467,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,396,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

