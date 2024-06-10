Albar Capital Ltd Takes $8.95 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 168,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,000. Trimble makes up about 1.9% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Trimble at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,558,695,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,080,000 after acquiring an additional 603,020 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,338,000 after acquiring an additional 188,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. 1,520,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,690. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

