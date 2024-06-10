Albar Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,588,000. Boeing comprises approximately 3.8% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.77. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

