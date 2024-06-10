Albar Capital Ltd Has $25.65 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Albar Capital Ltd raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 109,536.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,152 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 5.5% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 4.0 %
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
