Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 7.18% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $89,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,826,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after acquiring an additional 137,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 587,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.