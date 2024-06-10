Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.53.

Affirm Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Affirm has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

