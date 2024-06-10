Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Sells 105,000 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up 1.8% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,851,720 shares in the company, valued at $202,885,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of STLA traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

