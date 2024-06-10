Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 377.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.5% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,397 shares of company stock valued at $282,152,645. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $9.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $502.60. 11,221,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,914,746. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.33 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

