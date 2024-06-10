Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,998. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.53 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

