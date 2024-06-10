Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.69. 139,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,688. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.35 and a 200-day moving average of $377.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

