Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $598,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Moderna by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $26,083,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.59. 5,553,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

