Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $449,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.38. 1,942,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,911. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.