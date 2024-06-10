Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 214.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM makes up about 1.4% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

CDAY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.68. 1,835,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,717.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.