Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,940 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. CVS Health makes up 1.7% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,630,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

