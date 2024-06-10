Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $160.14 and last traded at $163.48. Approximately 20,706,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 66,663,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

The stock has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

