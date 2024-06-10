Adobe’s (ADBE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $640.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $680.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $612.79.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $465.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe has a 12-month low of $423.58 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,592,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.