ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) PT Lowered to $7.00

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $474.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 286.7% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,430,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 1,802,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 706,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 396,588 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 448,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 266,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

