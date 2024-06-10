Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Stock Position Lowered by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH lessened its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF makes up about 4.8% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned 1.75% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPLT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,765,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 267,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,616. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

