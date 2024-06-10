86,180 Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Bought by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $4,548,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Immunovant by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 136,418 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 113,040 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $32,832.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,742 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $32,832.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,742 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $96,273.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,294,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,948 shares of company stock worth $2,936,889 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,642. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

