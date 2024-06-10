79,869 Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Acquired by Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. owned 0.27% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFLV remained flat at $29.01 during trading hours on Monday. 443,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,042. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

