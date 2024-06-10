5,625 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 20.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lennar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Lennar by 17.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $154.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.