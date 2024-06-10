56,202 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Bought by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AXSM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

AXSM stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 151,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,315. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,789. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

