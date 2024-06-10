55,000 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $844,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,071 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 385,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,756. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.75. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.