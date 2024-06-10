5,213 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 193,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,270. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

