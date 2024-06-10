47,342 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000. Albar Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.59. The company had a trading volume of 576,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Guy C. Hachey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

