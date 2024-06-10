4,444,444 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,844,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 5.5% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.79% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,368,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

