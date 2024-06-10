361,487 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 361,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Conagra Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.
Insider Activity
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.39. 3,340,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $35.10.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
