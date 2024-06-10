34,843 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Logitech International by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $214,130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 317.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 415,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 469,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,326. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Stories

