2,455 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. McKesson comprises approximately 0.6% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in McKesson by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in McKesson by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,969,000 after purchasing an additional 272,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $586.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $545.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $383.82 and a twelve month high of $591.80.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.